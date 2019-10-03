Marlin getting $10 million for water system improvements

The Texas Water Development Board approved $10,575,000 in financial assistance for the city of Marlin.

Over $5 million of that comes in the form of loan forgiveness from the Clean Water State Resolving Fund (CWSRF) and the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund(DWSRF).

The rest of the money is zero-percent interest loans to pay for stormwater and water system improvements.

The CWSRF money is meant for replacing the stormwater collection system and building a new water quality pond.

The funds from DWSRF is slated for rehabilitating the water treatment plant, removing a clear well and replacing seven miles of water lines.

FOX44 News has covered the concerns about water quality in Marlin for years.

No word yet on when these projects will get started.