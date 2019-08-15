Marlin man at the center of FBI raid speaks out

Ray Bledsoe thinks he knows why FBI agents, Falls County Deputies, and Marlin police officers surrounded his house this week.

“He has it out for me,” Bledsoe says, “I have nothing but stacked up proof that I don’t do nothing wrong.”

Bledsoe is referring to Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman, who he says is behind his arrest before an FBI raid at his home Monday.

Sheriff Scaman told FOX44 Monday that Bledsoe was arrested on allegations he smuggled a phone inside the county jail and possibly squatting at a home that didn’t belong to him.

Bledsoe denies those allegations and says the real reason is the sheriff has questions about money he pulled out of his bank account.

Watch the story for more on this exclusive interview.