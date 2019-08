MARLIN, Texas – City of Marlin Police Chief Nathan Sodek has committed suicide.

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara says the Sheriff’s Office was assisting Texas Rangers while serving an arrest warrant in Soules Circle, north of the Bruceville-Eddy Football Field.

Once they showed up to serve the warrant, Sodek ran back inside the house and shot himself in the head.

FOX44 News will have more information as it becomes available.

Source: McLennan County Sheriff’s Office