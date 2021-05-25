Marlin Police respond to a viral post about a dog left out in the rain

The Marlin Police Department is getting calls and emails from across the country and around the world about a dog chained up in a yard.

The picture, posted on Facebook, shows the dog sitting in the rain, inches from a large puddle, with a chain around its neck.

Hundreds of people have commented on the picture, including one person who says she is a neighbor.

FOX44 News reached out to Marlin Police Chief James Hommel, who says he started receiving calls and emails about the picture on Monday.

Chief Hommel says an officer went out to check on the dog Monday. The officer says one of the owners is pregnant, and they admitted chaining up the dog in the yard because it has fleas and ticks.

Hommel says the owners let the dog in Monday night. On Tuesday morning, someone had provided a shelter and medicine for the dog.

There is a chance the owners could face criminal charges, since Texas law stipulates that pet owners must provide food, water, and shelter.