Mart Comes up Short In State Title Game Against Windthorst 22-21

ARLINGTON, Texas – The Mart Panthers were denied a 4th-straight State Title after Windthorst went for two, after a late touchdown to upset the Panthers 22-21 at AT&T Stadium.

The Panthers committed some uncharacteristic mistakes losing two fumbles and jumping offsides prior to a missed extra point by Windthorst after the game’s final touchdown. That penalty moved the Trojans closer to the goal line where the eventually scored on the two point conversion to take the lead for good.

The Panthers also allowed a late 4th and 12 conversion to keep the Trojans game-winning drive alive.

In the loss, Panthers quarterback Roddrell Freeman rushed for 192 yards and accounted for all three of the Panthers touchdowns with his legs, in addition to throwing for 67 yards on 10 of 17 passing.

The loss was Mart’s first since September 26th of 2019 and snapped their 25-game winning streak.