Mart ISD cancels classes until March 20th

MART, TX – Mart ISD is the latest Central Texas district to extend their spring break.

Superintendent Betsy Burnett says the district will remain closed the week of March 16th to the 20th.

The district plans to return to school on March 23, but will reassess the situation later next week.

All UIL events will be canceled until further notice. The district will be providing breakfast and lunch to go plates each day to students.

Beginning Monday, March 16, Mart ISD will provide breakfast from 9am-10am, and lunch from 12:30pm-1:30pm.

The meals will be served out of the high school cafeteria and can be picked up to-go by any Mart ISD student free of charge.