Mart juvenile facility leads the state in COVID cases

The latest figures show that the McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility at Mart leads the state in the total number of COVID-19 cases reported for both youth and staff since the beginning of the pandemic.

The latest numbers show a total of staff members at Mart testing positive through the period totals 84, while the number of youth testing positive totals 101.

Across the entire system, 332 staff members at the agency’s secure facilities have tested positive and 288 youth have.

Regarding the situation across the system, the agency say “the highest priority of the Texas Juvenile Justice Department is to protect the youth in our care and our dedicated employees.”

“TJJD remains in daily contact with the Office of the Governor, the Office of the Lieutenant Governor, the Texas Department of State Health Services, and the Texas Department of Emergency Management to remain fully informed and respond to events as the situation changes. Additionally, the agency’s leadership team has been meeting throughout each day to ensure services while maintaining safety. The 2,000 employees of TJJD are committed to doing their part to help Texas beat COVID-19.”

The TJJD website lists a number of precautions taken including screening.

Everyone who enters the facilities receives a health screening and has their temperature taken at the gatehouse. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or higher or who otherwise does not pass the screening is immediately sent home.

Additionally, all youth receive a health screening by the local probation department prior to movement and again upon arrival at TJJD.

All newly admitted youth wear a mask until a complete medical history and assessment can occur.

TJJD has installed portable handwashing stations outside the gatehouse for staff and throughout the secure facilities for both youth and staff. Staff and youth are reminded to wash their hands frequently during the day.

All staff at TJJD secure facilities and halfway houses are issued and required to wear protective masks. Additionally, any staff member who is visiting a jail or detention facility or must work within the community is also required to wear a mask.

TJJD has implemented policies to ensure that youth within the facilities are kept in the smallest groups possible and that these groups remain intact without social crossover.

In-person volunteer activity and family visitation have been cancelled.

TJJD has increased the use of virtual visits and has provided each youth with additional funds for their phone account to allow maximum connection with families during this time.

They still allow a chaplain or attorney to enter a campus, but strongly encourage and enable virtual visits.

Each TJJD facility has set aside space for medical quarantine. Any youth who shows symptoms that could potentially be the result of a COVID-19 infection are moved to quarantine and administered a test. Youth are released from quarantine following a negative test and a medically observed resolution of symptoms based on CDC guidelines.