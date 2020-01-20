Martin Luther King, Jr. events in Waco

WACO, TX – The nation is honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday.

Several events will be held in Waco to celebrate the life and work of the Civil Rights Leader.

Here’s a rundown of events and programs in Waco that will honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior on Monday, January 20:

*Start your day at the Doris Miller Family YMCA for the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Leadership Breakfast. The free event is open to the public and will take place from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

*The 24th annual Peace March and Observance, organized by Zeta Phi Beta Sorority and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Indian Spring Park in downtown Waco. Lunch and entertainment will follow at the Bledsoe-Miller Community Center, 300 MLK Jr. Blvd.

*Mission Waco will host an MLK Day celebration at Jubilee Theatre from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

*Keep Waco Beautiful and Waco Paddle Company will host the annual MLK Day of Service Brazos River Cleanup from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cleaning materials will be provided. Volunteers should dress appropriately for the weather, wear closed-toe shoes and bring a reusable water bottle. The meeting point will be at the Waco Paddle Company truck, 200 S. University Parks Dr. To register, click here.

*Family-friendly movies for MLK Day will be offered from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Waco Family YMCA (6800 Harvey Dr.)

*Bring a candle and be part of the 33rd annual Candlelight Vigil. The vigil will take place at 6 p.m. at the historic Suspension Bridge, 300 MLK Jr. Blvd.