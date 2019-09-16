MCC named 7th Safest campus in Texas

McLennan Community College says it has been named the 7th-safest college campus in Texas by a blog sponsored by ADT Home Security.

Your Local Security says it based its rankings on a study of the U.S. Department of Education’s Campus Safety and Security report, as well as the FBI Uniform Crime Report.

In a press release, MCC Police Chief Clayton Williams said this has been a group effort, ” “The administration, faculty and staff of MCC has been instrumental in the safety of our College. The collaboration with everyone has been great. One of the main keys, I believe, is the communication. (The combination of) reporting suspicious activity, officers interacting with students and being seen has also had an impact on the safety of our campus.”

Tarleton State University in Stephenville topped the list as the safest campus in Texas.