MCC receives inaugural Texas Pathways Award

WACO, Texas- McLennan Community College is one of six community colleges recognized with an inaugural Texas Pathways Award recognizing excellence in implementing and scaling guided pathways essential practices.

Awards were presented to “the colleges that have excelled in scaling essential practices in each of the four pillars of guided pathways and to the college that has made the most progress overall.

MCC was recognized for Pillar 4: Ensuring Students are Learning, which includes:

Establishing program-level learning outcomes aligned with requirements for success in employment and further education in a given field and applying the results for learning outcomes assessment to improve the effectiveness of instruction across programs;

Integrating group projects, internships, and other applied learning experiences to enhance instruction and student success in courses across programs of study; and

Ensuring incorporation of effective teaching practices through the pathways.

Highlights noted for MCC’s success are opportunities for learning outside the classroom including study trips and the undergraduate research institute, professional development for faculty based on assessment and student feedback, the faculty mentor program, faculty collaboration with instructional designers, and the abundance of student success resources such as tutoring, the library, and success coaches.