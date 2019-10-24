MCC’s nursing program regains full approval accreditation status

WACO, Texas- McLennan Community College’s ADN program is receiving full approval accreditation status from Texas Board of Nursing.

The Associate Degree in Nursing program status was upgraded from “conditional” to “Full Approval.”

“The faculty, students, and I are delighted with the renewed full accreditation status from the Texas Board of Nursing as a result of the hard work and improvements that have been implemented throughout the ADN program, says Program Director Becky Griffin.”

The Texas Board of Nursing placed the program on “Full Approval with Warning” status in January 2017 after two consecutive years of NCLEX pass rates did not meet the 80 percent threshold set by the board.

Although pass rates improved, in January 2019, the board changed the status to “Conditional.”

The ADN program accepted and graduated students throughout the process.

Since January, the MCC nursing faculty worked on the recommendations and requirements provided by the Texas Board of Nursing to ensure improvements.

The ADN faculty implemented in-depth success sessions, provided additional case studies, and met with students who struggled with the rigorous content of the program.

Faculty members attended professional development sessions focused on concept-based curriculum and dedicated themselves to instructing students in critical thinking and problem solving.

MCC President Dr. Johnette McKown said. “Many other colleges have made this journey, and our program has emerged stronger in a very short time. I am proud of both faculty and students who accepted the challenges and excelled.”

The ADN Program is accepting applications for the Spring 2020 cohort.

The next application deadline is Oct. 28th you can check more information about applying to the program here.