McKenzie Avenue home damaged by early morning fire

A north Waco home was heavily damaged by fire early Friday morning, but all occupants of the home got out safely.

Waco fire units were sent to 2809 McKenzie Avenue at 1:45 a.m.

The first firefighters on the scene noted fire and smoke visible near the front of the home.

All five people inside had gotten out safely by the time the fire units arrived.

Firefighters reported the front bedroom, entry area and attic received heavy fire damage, with heavy heat and smoke damage reported throughout the remainder of the house.

Occupants were being assisted by relatives.

Damage was estimated at $60,000.

A Fire Marshal was investigating the cause of the fire, though the report pointed to electrical arcing as a possibility and that the fire started in a bedroom.

The report indicated there were smoke detectors present in the house.