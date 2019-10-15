McLane Children’s Hospital celebrates Halloween spirit

TEMPLE, Texas – Patients at the Baylor Scott and White McLane Children’s Hospital and their families were treated to an early Halloween celebration for free. No tricks here!

The party was organized by Spirit Halloween, a Halloween costume store chain, as a part of their “Spirit of Children” program. They provided games, fully-costumed volunteers, and even costumes for the children to pick from.

Kids were able to design their own masks, paint pumpkins, get their face painted, and play Halloween-themed party games.

For the hospital, the event was all about making the kids smile.

“We get to watch them play games. We get to watch them get tattoos and get their faces painted and pick out Halloween costumes,” Hospital Child Life Specialist Leah Woodward said. “For us, it’s watching the looks on their faces and seeing them laugh and have fun.”

According to their website, the Spirit of Children program has raised over $55 million since 2007, with the program being completely not-for-profit.