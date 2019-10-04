McLane Children’s Hospital gets an expanded medical area

TEMPLE, Texas – Baylor Scott and White McLane Children’s Medical Center is celebrating it’s eighth birthday with a newly-expanded medical area!

The hospital hosted a ceremony Friday to mark the occasion with a ribbon cutting and tours.

The expansion includes an emergency department, outpatient rehab clinic areas, and the medical center’s imaging capabilities.

The expansion also includes a new technologically advanced multisensory room installed to offer patients an enhanced experience during therapy.

“For those of you who are involved in physical therapy or occupational therapy, it’s wonderful work that the team does day in and day out. Small gains to improve these patients’ lives and their families and function and wellness,” says Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dominic Lucia.

This is the first phase of the hospital’s expansion project.