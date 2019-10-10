McLane Stadium has more than just football

Local
Posted: / Updated:

The Spooktacular offers up a fun way to enjoy Halloween! 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected