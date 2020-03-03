McLennan Co. Honors Late Police Sergeant With Highway Sign

AXTELL, Texas – Drivers traveling along Highway 84 in Axtell will see a new road sign.

It’s not your typical route marker or exit indicator, but one honoring bravery and courage for the late Waco Sgt. Bobby Vicah. Friends, family, and Waco’s public servants came out to honor him.

Back in 1989, Billie Coble shot and killed three of his wife’s family members. The three were her parents and his brother-in-law Bobby Vicah. Vicah was 29 years old, and had been with the police department for 18 years.

In 2019, 30 years after the murders, Coble was executed in state penitentiary in Huntsville.

Bobby’s son J.R. and lawmarker Kyle Kacal championed a bill for the memorial.

“Passing a bill is not the easiest thing to do in the Texas Legislature unless you have someone who is passionate about the bill, and J.R. Vicah was passionate,” says Kacal.

The bill unanimously gained approval in the State House and Senate. It became official in September 2019.

“It’s good to have positive news. All that stuff was negative and we had to relive everything. That’s done. Now we have something coming out of it,” says J.R.