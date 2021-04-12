McLennan Community College Dance Team brings home another National Championship trophy

WACO, Texas – Students and staff at McLennan Community College welcomed back the Dance Squad after competing for the National Championship at Daytona Beach and bringing backing the national title!

“It felt real surreal, because as a sophomore we’ve been working for this for two years – and to finally be there and win was just amazing,” says dance member Katelyn White.

Ashlee Keys won the dance title twice as a student – once as an assistant director and again this year as the dance director.

“This year was probably the most memorable one, especially gone through all of the COVID, they really pushed hard this year. And it was one of the best journeys that we [had] ever gone on during this experience,” Keys says.

Competition season typically starts around April, but because of COVID-19, the squad couldn’t compete last year.

“It was crazy, because last year it was taken away right at the last minute. And to finally get to go Daytona and compete on the floor, it was just indescribable,” says White.

The MCC Dance Squad continues to bring home the gold. This is the fourth year in a row they claimed the Jazz National Championship title.

“It’s crazy, but each year we push harder and harder every year to top ourselves than the last years. They did it this year. We continue to do that every year,” says Keys.

Kaelyn Berry says winning the title comes from a lot of hard work.

“The process takes a long time, and it’s a lot of hard work. But we utilize every practice we have this year, and we really gave it all we got everyday, our practice on the floor. And the hard work really paid off in the end,” says dance member Kaelyn Berry.