McLennan Community College releases Fall Commencement video

WACO, Texas – McLennan Community College is celebrating the accomplishments of its fall graduates with the release of a virtual graduation celebration.

The video recognizes more than 500 students completing degree and certificate programs during this fall.

A message from MCC President Dr. Johnette McKown is included. The video also has words of encouragement from three distinguished faculty members, special recognition of seven graduates who maintained a 4.0 grade point average, as well as personal acknowledgment of all the graduates by name and well wishes from members of numerous departments and divisions from across the campus.

To view the celebratory video along with the commencement program and information about all of the 4.0 graduates, you can visit the MCC website here.

Source: McLennan Community College