McLennan Community College’s Computer Information System program recognized

McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas – McLennan Community College’s Computer Information Systems (CIS) program has been designated a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education by the National Security Agency (NSA) and the Department of Homeland Security.

The National Cyber Strategy released in September 2018 notes a critical shortage of professionals with cybersecurity skills and highlights the importance of higher education as a solution to defending America’s cyberspace.

“A highly skilled cybersecurity workforce is a strategic national security advantage. The United States Government will continue to invest in and enhance programs that build the domestic talent pipeline, from primary through postsecondary education,” the report states.

“The designation signifies that MCC’s CIS program has the ability to meet the demands of the growing cybersecurity field and “will serve the nation well in contributing to the protection of the National Information Infrastructure.”

Source: McLennan Community College