McLennan County Appraisal District Chief’s contract not getting renewed

McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas – After working for over a decade as the Chief Appraiser, the Board of the McLennan County Tax Appraisal District says Andrew Hahn, Jr.’s contract will not be renewed.

“We as an organization just feel that it’s time to move the district in a different direction in response to the needs and desires of the community,” says John Kinnaird, McLennan County Tax Appraisal District Chairman of the Board. “At this point, the Board has not taken any further action – either in regards to his employment or to any transition plan after the contract expires.”

This means on December 31, current Assistant Chief Joe Bobbitt will become Acting Chief, unless the board decides otherwise.

“I believe his original contract was for one year, and then the Board has elected to extend that contract or renew it in the past. And this time, that Board has elected to not take any action on that contract,” Kinnaird says.

This comes at a time when many homeowners have expressed anger over property appraisals.

In regard to this, Bobbit says: “The chief appraiser is responsible for doing a job that’s very unpopular. That’s why it’s not an elected position, because what position are you going to run on? More than likely, there’s a lot of political pressure to remove the Chief because of that.”

Board members will meet next Thursday, September 12 to discuss their next steps for the district.