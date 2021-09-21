McLennan County burn ban in effect

The McLennan County Commissioners Court put a burn ban into effect on Tuesday, September 21st.

This means no open burning, or even fire pits until it’s lifted. McLennan County has not received more than a trace of rain the entire month of September.

The ban will remain in effect for the county until further notice, as voted by the court.

All outdoor fires, including fires contained in a container or semi-enclosure, such as a

barrel or hopper. (It does not include grills, barbeques, or smokers which are used to

cook food and are fully covered and attended). Open grills, barbeques or smokers are

prohibited.

The county bum ban only applies to unincorporated Mclennan County. It does not

apply to incorporated cities, the federal grasslands, or other publicly owned lands.