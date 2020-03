McLennan County Commissioners voted Monday morning to issue a shelter in place order.

It goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Monday and continues through April 7th.

The order echoes what Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver presented at 10 a.m. Monday morning.

All businesses that are considered non-essential are expected to close.

This is for all cities in McLennan County, including Woodway, Hewitt, Bellmead, and Robinson.

Once we have the full order, we will add it to this report.