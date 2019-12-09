FOX 44 News: 9:00pm

McLennan County Deputies stop a major burglary ring

McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas – Sheriff’s Deputies have cracked a major burglary ring and more arrests may be on the way.

During the raid, deputies recovered more than $51,000 worth of items and arrested eight people.

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing any names because the investigation is ongoing. Sheriff Parnell McNamara says this bust solved 30 burglaries and could result in solving dozens of others.

Sheriff McNamara says the belongings will go back to the owners and soon as possible.

Items recovered include three guitars, twelve firearms, a 2019 Zero Turn lawnmower, a mini-bike, a television, jewelry, a red Camaro, a 1975 Honda and a generator.

