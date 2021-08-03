McLennan County hosts first of six COVID-19 clinics this week

WACO, Texas – The McLennan County Public Health District is hosting six vaccination clinics this week as a continuation of its mission to get as many people in the community vaccinated as possible.

Attendee Michael Stone says he was hesitant at first – but seeing all his children get vaccinated, he finally decided to do it – and he will be bringing his wife back to get it, as well.

“Finally went ahead and took care of it,” Stone said. “I’m a teacher, so I also wanted to play it safe, especially. I don’t want to be passing it on to the kids, and things like that. So that’s that’s why I did it.”

McLennan County Public Health District spokesperson Kelly Craine says the county has been stuck at 41 percent for the past three weeks, and this number needs to increase.

“We’ve got to get the needle moved. We’ve got to get more people vaccinated,” Craine said. “We’re really hoping people come out. They recognize that COVID is back. This is very, very serious. It’s time to get vaccinated.”

The Health District is hosting six vaccination clinics at six different locations in the county – with Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna available.

Tuesday’s clinic kicked off at China Spring Intermediate School, with walk-ups and scheduled appointments available.

China Spring High School sophomore Camden Gerick says he felt good getting his vaccine before school starts.

“I’m going to be able to not have to worry about it,” Gerick said. “I’ll just get to have a normal school year, and finish out my high school year fun.”

Gerick says the vaccine is a good barrier to keep others around you safe, and he is doing his part.

While some people in the community may be hesitant to get the vaccine, Craine says they have not had any reported issues from vaccinated individuals.

“There are so many places you can get the vaccine, now that it just takes a little effort,” Craine said. “Talk to your friends about their experiences and find out not only if it’s right for you, but what vaccine you want.”

To schedule an appointment or find the locations for a walk-up vaccination clinic, you can visit COVIDWACO.