McLennan County leaders waiting for governor’s orders before moving ahead

WACO, Texas – McLennan County leaders say they are waiting for Governor Greg Abbott to make his announcement before discussing new orders for the county.

McLennan County Judge Scott Felton, Mayor Kyle Deaver and Dr. Jackson Griggs of McLennan County Health answered frequently asked questions surrounding budgeting, the spread of COVID-19 and the types of businesses to be allowed to open once the shelter-in-place order ends.

Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver says due to close contact, hair and nail salons are unlikely to be the first businesses to reopen.

Based on the economy, the city says they are working to help small businesses with grants and loans. The funds will go to those who were not able to receive PPE funds and applications will be available in the coming weeks.