LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 5:30 PM

McLennan County leaders waiting for governor’s orders before moving ahead

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WACO, Texas – McLennan County leaders say they are waiting for Governor Greg Abbott to make his announcement before discussing new orders for the county.

McLennan County Judge Scott Felton, Mayor Kyle Deaver and Dr. Jackson Griggs of McLennan County Health answered frequently asked questions surrounding budgeting, the spread of COVID-19 and the types of businesses to be allowed to open once the shelter-in-place order ends.

Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver says due to close contact, hair and nail salons are unlikely to be the first businesses to reopen.

Based on the economy, the city says they are working to help small businesses with grants and loans. The funds will go to those who were not able to receive PPE funds and applications will be available in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

USA Coronavirus by County

COVID-19 State by state

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. The data collected is directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. We will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

               
KWKT FOX 44