McLennan County Moves Location of Jury Trials Due to Social Distancing Orders

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas – For at least a month, court proceedings in Texas have been halted due to COVID-19.

However, they are scheduled to resume in June, prompting McLennan County Jurors to prepare ahead of time.

On Tuesday, in a virtual meeting, the court voted to move jury trials to the Waco Convention Center and the Bosque Theater. Commissioners say their current court is too small, as it prevents effective social distancing.

“We have a facility called the visiting court room. We normally can fit right at 300 people, but they’re sitting shoulder to shoulder,” said District Clerk Jon Gimble in a phone conversation.

One concern was regarding exemptions for caregivers because to get waivers, the current rule says they must appear in-person to the court.

“Well, that could put you at higher risk. So we’re trying to come up with some alternative plans where they can email-in or call in ahead of time,” Gimble added.

Gimble says he is working on an amendment to fix this – and once completed, judges will review the document before the court approves it.