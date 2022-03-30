WACO, Texas – On Tuesday, the FDA approved the second booster for Pfizer or Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

“The individual who’s aged 50 or over or anybody over the age of 12 has an immunocompromised condition, is now eligible to receive an additional booster,” says Stephanie Alvey with the McLennan County Public Health District.

McLennan County Public Health District is now providing the second booster at their vaccine clinics.

“Anybody who’s eligible can receive it four months after their last booster. So if they’ve had a booster following their primary series, which was the two dose series of the RNA vaccines,” says Alvey.

Now that the FDA has given the green light several people are interested to get the vaccine when its their turn.

“I’ve read and heard that after some time starts to wear off. And I just want to make sure that I’m totally protected,” says Waco resident, Albert Hernandez.

“I’m getting the second booster shot, just because I do work in an elementary and I would just feel safer with the kids around just so that I’m not giving them anything,” says Waco resident, Kassandra Gonzalez.

Stephanie Alvey with the McLennan County Public Health District shares that McLennan County’s vaccine rate is lower than the nations numbers.

“We aren’t seeing people get boosted at the rates that we’d like to see. So it’s still it’s still kind of a low number, but most of the vaccinations we’re giving these days are boosters,” says Alvey.

A question some folks had, how effective is the booster shot?

“The vaccine is still effective against omicron, if not as effective against infection, but it’s still very highly effective against hospitalization and death,” says Alvey.

The McLennan County Public Health District is encouraging the public to get vaccinated. If interested, you can click here to schedule an appointment.