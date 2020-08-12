McLennan County Reacts To The Return of Baylor Football

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas – Baylor Football is back on after the Big 12 Conference board members announced it will move forward with its season.

This means there will be at least four home games (Sept 26th, Oct. 17th, Oct 31, and Nov 7th).

The decision comes after a rise in COVD-19 cases in McLennan County. As of August 12th, there are now total 5,164 cases and 70 deaths as a result. All eyes are on how this will impact the season.

“The question with the football reopening, I probably don’t have a sharp answer for you. But it will probably depend on how its done,” said Dr. Ben Wilson, of the Waco Family Health Center.

Baylor said during home games, only 25 percent of fans will be allowed inside McLane Stadium, which is equivalent to 11,285 people.

“So, inside the stadium we will be able to control things and have them socially distant,” said Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver.

However, Deaver said the biggest concern is activities after the games, such as tailgating, that requires people to congregate in large groups.

The University said the capacity could increase once the season progresses, and since there’s fewer fans, they are expected to see a 20 percent drop in revenue.