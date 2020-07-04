McLennan County reports 73 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

McLennan County – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District says due to the holiday weekend, not all the testing data was available, adding today’s case county may not accurately reflect the total.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has confirmed 73 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 1636, which includes 296 recovered, 11 deaths, and 1329 active cases.
- 37 cases are hospitalized
- 29 cases are McLennan County residents
- 5 cases are on ventilators
- 296 cases have recovered. There are 1329 active cases.
- The Texas Department of State Health Services is monitoring all active cases and direct contacts.
- 11 deaths in McLennan County.