McLennan County reports 73 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(file/MGN photo)

McLennan County – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District says due to the holiday weekend, not all the testing data was available, adding today’s case county may not accurately reflect the total.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has confirmed 73 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 1636, which includes 296 recovered, 11 deaths, and 1329 active cases.

  • 37 cases are hospitalized
    • 29 cases are McLennan County residents
    • 5 cases are on ventilators
  • 296 cases have recovered. There are 1329 active cases.
  • The Texas Department of State Health Services is monitoring all active cases and direct contacts.
  • 11 deaths in McLennan County.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

USA Coronavirus by County

COVID-19 State by state

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. The data collected is directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. We will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

KWKT FOX 44