McLennan County residents invited to attend Alzheimer’s Community Forum

WACO, Texas – The Waco Regional Alzheimer’s Association is hosting a Community Forum Thursday, which is open to the general public.

Those who attend this virtual community conversation can share their experiences of how Alzheimer’s, dementia and memory loss are affecting the community. The organization plans conversation about what works well and where gaps may exist specific to these topics. Public input contributes to better serve McLennan County residents.

The meeting is expected to last about 90 minutes, and will include a very brief educational piece about Alzheimer’s dementia and memory loss, followed by an opportunity to connect with other community members, and concluding with time for questions and answers.

You can register in advance for this meeting here: https://alznct.news/MCFORUMJUN17

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. If you have any difficulties getting registered, you can call the helpline at 800-272-3900 or our local office at 254-753-7722 for assistance.

Once data is compiled from both forums, the Alzheimer’s Association will send a survey to participants. A comparative analysis will guide conversations about how best to proceed in McLennan County in addressing issues relating to Alzheimer’s dementia and memory loss.

Source: Waco Regional Alzheimer’s Association