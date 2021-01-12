McLennan County residents receive first dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

WACO, Texas – Hundreds flocked to the Waco County Convention Center to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

This comes after the Texas Health Department designated the McLennan County as one of the 28 vaccination hubs in the state.

“I started calling all the places in the newspaper, and finally they would put our names on a list,” said vaccine recipient Barbara Neimar.

Neimar, whose husband is a two-time cancer survivor, was determined to get the vaccine.

On Sunday, the McLennan County Health Department offered signup sheets for the first 1,500 patients. However, within 30 minutes, all slots were filled.

“We knew it was going fast, but we had no idea,” said Kelly Crane, the spokesperson for the McLennan County Health District.

The 1,500 doses will be administered Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday – 500 doses for each day.

Eligible patients included health care workers and those 65 and older or with a medical condition.

The McLennan County Health Department said they are expected to receive more doses in the upcoming weeks.

