McLennan County Sheriff Launches Anti-Human Trafficking Website

WACO, Texas – “It’s going to be a really wonderful tool to get the citizens involved,” says Mclennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamera.

McNamara is sharing high hopes for the new human trafficking tip website.

This is the digital component to their anti-human trafficking campaign launched earlier this week. The form the Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to fill out can be found here.

“They can go online, and fill out the form online, and give us tips. And so, we’re going to to follow up on every lead we get from our good citizens,” McNamara says.

The form includes an incident date and time, a submission of suspects included, the type of incident, location, and an option to submit documents such as pictures and videos.

Sheriff McNamara adds folks who offer up tips don’t have to identify themselves.

“They can be totally anonymous. We’re not going to ask them their name. We’re not going to try to contact them if they don’t want to be contacted,” he says.

McNamara and deputies share that so far within days of its launch, they are impressed with the website’s progress.