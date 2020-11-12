McLennan Jury Trials Postponed Until 2021

McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas – If you are awaiting a jury trial at McLennan County District Court, you will have to wait a bit longer.

McLennan County District Court announced its postponing jury trials until 2021 due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

As of November 11th, Texas becomes the first state in the nation with more than one million confirmed COVID-19 cases. This news causes delay for the court system.

“It’s devastating to the criminal justice system and the judicial branch,” said 19th District Court Judge Ralph Strother.

Jury trials have been halted since February with plans to resume them in November, but those promises were not successful.

The decision creates a backlog, as there are at least 3,000 felony cases and 6,000 misdemeanor cases on the docket.

“There are people awaiting their day in court, and that’s terribly unfortunate that that is happening right now. But there aren’t a lot of good options at this point in time,” said District Court Judge Matt Johnson.

Judge Strother predicts there won’t be any jury trials until the spring, but it’s unknown at this time.