Medical center warns runners of heat related illnesses

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — The Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights is warning runners to adjust their routine to stay safe.

They recommend ensuring you ar prepared for the conditions by applying sunscreen, possibly choosing a route with more shade, hydrating before and after the run, and wearing loose light weight clothing.

They also recommend that those looking to continue running conduct their work out in the early mornign to avoid the most intense heat and sun.

