Mega Millions lottery sits at $1.6 billion jackpot

A record breaking $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot is up for grabs Tuesday night.

For Central Texans who snagged their tickets, we wanted to see just how much property you can buy with all that cash.

Clerks at the Kent Kwick on Sun Valley Boulevard in Hewitt say they’ve sold more than 3000 lottery tickets on Tuesday alone. Shoppers rushed to the lines for their tickets.

“I would give some of it to myself and my family and then, I’ll give it all away,” Doris Scarborough said.

“I’ll probably donate, I don’t know, half of it? Then I’ll give the rest to my lovely wife. It’s our anniversary so,” Matt Troup said.

Commercial realtor Bryan Jenkins with Bentwood Realty took a closer look at the numbers, finding out just how much Central Texas property you could buy with one point six billion dollars.

“At that price point, you’re limitless,” Jenkins said. “You can buy any house in the united states. Easily.”

Take a new under construction home in McGregor for example with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2200 square feet.

“This house is going for $359,000. So at that price point, you can buy 4500 of these houses,” Jenkins said. “So, quite a few.”

In that same neighborhood, there are about 400 houses. Jenkins says with Mega Millions money, you could own your own subdivision in ten different cities.

“When you start looking at the amount of money that $1.6 billion is, it’s more than it can fill a warehouse,” Jenkins said. “So people don’t understand that the size of a stack of cash like that is huge.”

Players old and new are taking their chances, hoping that prize comes home to them.

“Good luck tonight,” Jenkins said. “I hope someone in Central Texas wins it.”