Memorial service to honor lives of hundreds of veterans

TEMPLE, Texas – Hundreds of people will be making their way to Temple to remember more than 300 veterans.
The Central Texas Veterans Health Care System (CTVHCS) will be hosting the “Last Roll Call Memorial Service” this Sunday. This event will honor the memory of 348 veterans who passed in their catchment area from March 1-May 31, 2019.
The remembrance service will be held at the large covered area behind the Emergency Department at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center, located at 1901 Veterans Memorial Drive in Temple. Almost 900 family members and friends are expected to attend the memorial service at 9:00 a.m.
The CTVHCS catchment area includes 39 counties in Central Texas, including:
- Anderson
- Bastrop
- Bell
- Blanco
- Bosque
- Brazos
- Brown
- Burleson
- Burnet
- Caldwell
- Cherokee
- Coleman
- Comanche
- Concho
- Coryell
- Erath
- Falls
- Fayette
- Freestone
- Hamilton
- Hays
- Hill
- Houston
- Lampasas
- Lee
- Leon
- Limestone
- Madison
- McCulloch
- McLennan
- Milam
- Mills
- Navarro
- Robertson
- Runnels
- San Saba
- Somervell
- Travis
- Williamson
Source: Central Texas Veterans Health Care System