Memorial service to honor lives of hundreds of veterans

TEMPLE, Texas – Hundreds of people will be making their way to Temple to remember more than 300 veterans.

The Central Texas Veterans Health Care System (CTVHCS) will be hosting the “Last Roll Call Memorial Service” this Sunday. This event will honor the memory of 348 veterans who passed in their catchment area from March 1-May 31, 2019.

The remembrance service will be held at the large covered area behind the Emergency Department at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center, located at 1901 Veterans Memorial Drive in Temple. Almost 900 family members and friends are expected to attend the memorial service at 9:00 a.m.

The CTVHCS catchment area includes 39 counties in Central Texas, including:

Anderson

Bastrop

Bell

Blanco

Bosque

Brazos

Brown

Burleson

Burnet

Caldwell

Cherokee

Coleman

Comanche

Concho

Coryell

Erath

Falls

Fayette

Freestone

Hamilton

Hays

Hill

Houston

Lampasas

Lee

Leon

Limestone

Madison

McCulloch

McLennan

Milam

Mills

Navarro

Robertson

Runnels

San Saba

Somervell

Travis

Williamson

Source: Central Texas Veterans Health Care System