Men held in Cameron shooting now face federal charges

Two men held in connection with a 2018 shooting in Cameron along with two others have been named in a federal indictment charging them with violent home invasion robberies and homicides targeting drug traffickers.

Atorious ” Lil Man” Williams and James Roy ” Snoopy” Whitfield, Jr had earlier been arrested in connection with the shooting of 28-year-old Keelon Williams of Calvert, who was found shot in the 1600 block of North Crockett Street in Cameron on September 21, 2018 in what police at the time called a drug and gun deal that had gone bad.

Atorious Williams



Witnesses told police that Whitfield and Williams had traveled to Cameron to meet Keeton Williams who had traveled from Calvert, then robbed him.

They were joined in the new federal indictment by Demonta ” Tado” Daniels and Trashawn Lamar ” Mad Max” Alexander in charges including conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery and discharge of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence.

Incidents mentioned in the federal court papers included Cameron shooting, along with other actions on December 10, 2017 and January 31, 2018.

In each case personal property including illegal drug proceeds and controlled substances were taken.

In two of the incidents shootings resulted in death.