Men suspected of trespassing, stealing mowers

FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas – The Freestone County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men suspected of breaking into a local property and stealing mowers.

A silver or tan colored Dodge Quad Cab Dually with an oversized aftermarket exhaust tip committed a Criminal Trespass on July 21.

This happened at a location approximately a half-mile north of Fairfield on the service road by entering the property after cutting the chain and lock on the gate.

After trespassing onto this location, the suspects entered a neighboring property and stole two zero-turn mowers.

The suspects appear to be two men between 5’6″ and 5’10”. Both possibly weigh over 200 pounds.

If you have any information that can assist the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office in identifying the individuals or truck pictured below, or possibly have information on recently purchased zero-turn mowers that are Maverick brand 60″ cut mowers, you can call their office at 903-389-3236.

