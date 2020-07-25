Mentoring Program launched to empower young men

KILLEEN, Texas – The COVID-19 pandemic has created obstacles for us all, especially students and young adults.

With the uncertainty of what traditional school will look like in the future, the Boys Matter to Men mentoring program, established in Killeen, will pair positive male role models with young men to ensure they reach their full potential.

“I feel like it would help me grow a lot. I feel like it would make me a more responsible adult and care for the things around me and who is involved with me,” said Isaiah Myles. FOX44 informed the high school junior about the emerging program.

“I feel like a lot of kids nowadays don’t have a figure in their life to lead them on in some type of thing, and they need people to guide them,” Solomon Watkins said in agreement.

This guidance is what led Dr. Elizabeth Jennings to create the Boys Matter to Men program. She says their mission in today’s climate is critical for young men like Isaiah and Solomon.

“Our mission overarching is that we get to recreate the village one household at a time, that community village that we no longer have, where it feels like everybody is doing their own thing. We want to combine the support because that’s needed for our youth and for everyone to feel successful,” Dr. Jennings told FOX44.

One of the mentors who’s already gotten started hopes the young men get a lot from their mentors.

“I really hope that young men get purpose. I hope that young men get principles and purpose that they’re going to use over a course of a lifetime, and I want them to spread as we instill those principles into them. They’re going to spread that to another young man,” Christopher Owusu said.

The group shares that they have diverse criteria for mentors, but certain effective qualities really make a difference.

“I would say an ideal person would be mature. An ideal person would be stable. And an ideal person would be driven by principles. And so, they would use those things and implement them to the youth. And also, they can be transparent and let the youth know ‘I’m not perfect. This is what I did wrong. This is what will happen if you go down this path because as a man our experiences are recycled,’” he added.

The program launched earlier this month in Killeen, but they expect cities across the state and country to create chapters in areas where the need for mentorship is critical.

“This is a program that can be in the community. It can be in churches, it can be in schools. The curriculum can be adjusted to be able to address all of those different environments, so there is a bigger vision for what it is,” Dr. Jennings said.

The group’s next meeting is planned for the first Saturday in August. They encourage all potential mentors to join.

For more information on the program, visit rememberyoumattercoaching.com.