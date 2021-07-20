Methodist Children’s Home serving youth with new residential living homes

WACO, Texas – Some local youth are getting settled into their new home thanks to Waco’s Methodist Children’s Home.

The ministry started a “Building Hope Campaign” to create a transforming environment for children in their care.

Assistant Vice President for Programs Brooke Davilla says the goal for the youth on campus is to feel seen and taken care of – now and for the duration of their lives.

“The building of these new homes is really for the intention of increasing safety, supervision, home-like atmosphere, and a place that really our children can thrive,” Davilla said.

The ministry was founded in 1890 to equip children, youth, and families dealing with hardships, school related issues, and homelessness. In 2015, they started a “Building Hope Campaign” to continue the mission of giving youth hope and modernizing the homes children live in full-time to meet their current and future needs.

Vice President for Development Lyle Mason says they are grateful for the financial support to be able to build the homes to serve the youth on campus.

“We rely upon the generous donors that we have built relationships with over the years, but even new donors who are just now finding out about Methodist Children’s Home even here in the Waco community,” Mason said.

Young ladies moved into the seventh home last Monday, Good Shepard, and he says in the next few weeks more residents will be moving in as home #8 and #9 are almost complete – leaving three more to build to complete the campaign total.

“That does include a home parent model,”Mason said. “We have full-time staff home parents who are amazing. Who are very well trained, and we love these kids and lead them, and help them develop each in their own way.”

The Methodist Children’s Home provides a variety of services throughout Texas and New Mexico – also partnering with the Department of Family and Protective Services.

Davilla says they create a space with resources for all family members.

“We care deeply for families, and we believe in restoration and healing, and we hope that they experience that here with us,” Davilla said.

To donate to the Methodist Children’s Home, you can click here.