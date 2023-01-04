Mexia (FOX 44) — Mexia High School is no longer looking for a new head football coach.

FOX 44 Sports confirmed with Aaron Nowell that he has decided to stay.

In December, Coach Nowell resigned his position after two seasons as the the head coach of the Blackcats. He started as an interim coach in 2021 and then the school named him as the permanent leader for the 2022 season.

The Mexia ISD Board of Trustees voted Tuesday night on whether to accept Nowell’s change of heart.

During his time with the team, he led Mexia to a 5-19 record, which included back-to-back appearances in the postseason.