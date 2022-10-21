MEXIA, Texas (FOX 44) – On Friday October 21, 2022 arround 2:20 p.m., Mexia Police Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of W. Fannin in reference to gunshots being fired.

Law enforcement has not received any reports of injuries sustained by anyone involved in this incident.

Two suspects, identified as 18-year-old Jordan West of Mexia and 18-year-old Skylar Wood of Mexia, have been arrested and are both charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, both second degree felonies, and Evading Arrest Detention, a class A misdemeanor.

This investigation is active and no further information is available at this time.

For future inquiries or information regarding this case, you can contact the Mexia Police Department during business hours at 254-562-4154.