Mexia Police make 4 arrests for major crimes including burglary and endangerment of a child

MEXIA, Texas- Mexia Police Department report arresting four suspects in conneciton with multiple crimes.

A search warrant was executed by the Mexia Police Department on Wednesday evening, May 6th on East Nowlin Street in Mexia

The search warrant was issued as a result of an on-going investigation of several burglaries in the City.

The Department was able to obtain a Search Warrant for the residence, and subsequently arrested four suspects thanks to the efforts of multiple citizens who contacted investigators with valuable information..

Four adults were taken into custody at the residence.

A small child, a dependent of two of the suspects, was released by Mexia Police Officers to a family member living at another residence due to living conditions that were determined to be unsafe and unsanitary for the child.

The adult suspects were arrested on multiple charges which included arrest warrants from other law enforcement agencies.

The four suspects are identified as:

Juan Martin Garza, a 19-year old man from Dallas Texas is currently charged with Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information, less than five items, and Burglary of a Vehicle. Mr. Garza has outstanding warrants in other jurisdictions for Burglary of a Habitation, and Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon.

Jennifer Yvette Hernandez, a 27-year old woman from Dallas Texas is currently charged with Fraudulent Use / Possession of Identifying Information, less than five items. Ms. Hernandez has an outstanding warrant in another jurisdiction for Felony Probation Violation.

Danny Rodriguez, a 26-year old man from Mexia is currently charged with Fraudulent Use / Possession of Identifying Information, less than five items, and Abandonment or Endangerment of a Child-Criminal Negligence.

Celina Marie Gonzalez, a 29-year old woman from Mexia is charged with Fraudulent Use / Possession of Identifying Information, less than five items, and Abandonment or Endangerment of a Child-Criminal Negligence.

All suspects were transported to the Limestone County Jail to await bond hearings and related proceedings.

The Mexia Police Department is currently evaluating additional evidence discovered in the execution of the Search Warrant which may lead to additional charges.

The Office of Child Protective Services will conduct an independent investigation to determine what type of further action may be warranted.