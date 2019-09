The City of Mexia says the Gibbs Memorial Library caught fire early this morning.

It happened around 4:15 a.m. at the library located at 305 E Rusk St.

No word yet on what caused the fire, but the city says the library will be closed until further notice.

Gibbs Mexia Facebook Page

FOX 44’s Shaquille Omari will have more on this developing story tonight during our 9 p.m. newscast.