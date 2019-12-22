Michael Dean laid to rest in Temple

TEMPLE, TX – Family, friends and community members said their last goodbye Saturday afternoon to Michael Dean, the 28-year-old who was shot and killed by a Temple Police Officer.

The shooting happened nearly three weeks ago, and still his family and the community continue to search for answers.

Dozens gathered at the Greater Zion Temple Church of God in Christ to pay their respects.

The father of three was shot December 2nd by nine-year veteran officer Carmen DeCruz near the intersection of South East HK Dodgen Loop and Little River Road.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting, but still, community members say they don’t trust the City of Temple.

“I have a son and I have four grandchildren, and there’s no justice here. And because of that, that puts a fear in a lot of our hearts because we don’t know exactly what they are doing. You know, last night I was coming into town and there was a police officer, ambulances and fire trucks standing in the corner of Martin Luther King and the Loop and I stopped and I asked, ‘did they shoot somebody else?’ Cause you never know what’s going to happen in this city and that’s an uncomfortable feeling, night after night,” said Ramona Trejo Clark, Temple Resident.

The family is filing a complaint with the Department of Justice for the alleged destruction of evidence by the Temple Police Department.

The family’s attorney says they are done waiting for answers.

“The Temple PD despite knowing that we had a desire to bring in ballistic experts to evaluate that vehicle, went in and washed the blood off the seats using bleach. That is destruction of evidence and we plan to file a complaint with the department of justice, it is a miscarriage of justice in of itself. No family should have to put their child in the ground, not knowing how they got there, it is entirely unfair to his family, it is entirely unfair to this community. The absolute silence that the city of Temple and the Temple Police have given in terms of any form of justification for this homicide,” said Lee Merritt, Civil Rights Attorney.

The family’s civil rights attorney also says they’ve hired experts to take over Dean’s car and are now waiting to see what comes from their own investigation.