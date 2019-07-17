Middle school students take part in National Day of Social Action

WACO, Texas – Dozens of local middle school students took part in National Day of Social Action in Waco on Wednesday.

They are part of Baylor Freedom Schools, and marched in the downtown area in front of the McLennan County Courthouse.

During the march, some students played drums, while others carried signs. The theme of the march was “Gun Violence and Awareness.” Afterwards, they returned to the Baylor campus to give presentations they created.

So why are the students tackling such a controversial subject?

“We’re going against gun violence because every two hours and forty-four minutes a child dies to gun violence,” says Freedom Schools student Iryanna Goodman.

“The Children’s Defense Fund puts out a survey nationwide to ask parents and children what topics are most relevant to them and what they feel should be addressed. So this year, gun violence and awareness was one of those topics that they wanted to tackle,” says Lakia Scott, Baylor Freedom Schools Program Director.

Baylor Freedom Schools has done this program for three years now.

“It makes me feel powerful that my voice is being heard as a child instead of me being an adult,” Goodman says.

“It always excites us as staff members that we’ve provided them with tools and resources that they can articulate their voices and feel heard in the community. That’s always a great feeling,” Scott says.