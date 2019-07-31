Midway ISD cuts proposed bond by more than $40 million

WACO, Texas – The Midway Independent School District Board of Trustees met Tuesday night to discuss ways to get voters to pass an important bond package.

The board decided the best way to get people to vote in November is to propose on a bond that does not raise taxes for locals.

“This committee met twice a month and formulated recommendations with the Board of Trustees to recommend a possible bond,” says Midway ISD Superintendent George Kazanas.

The Board of Trustees has been meeting with a community-wide committee to get ideas on how to pass the bond package.

“Our Board has been looking at those various recommendations. Originally the estimates totaled a little over $170 million. But after looking at several of those projects, our latest estimates have been around $160 million,” Kazanas says.

A third-party survey was also conducted to further see how the community felt about the recommended bond.

“That information was valuable. It was the final piece that the Board needed to really narrow down the bond proposal they’re looking at at this time,” Kazanas says.

The bond proposal has elementary schools serving through the fifth grade and then transitioning River Valley into a traditional middle school with grades six, seven, and eight.

“It would be added on to with a new addition and a new wing and also other amenities that are a part of a middle school would be added to that campus. We would also renovate our current middle school, so both of these schools would have the capacity to serve up to 1,200 students when looking at our ten-year plan,” Kazanas says.

When it’s all said and done, there will be eight elementary schools, two middle schools, and a high school in the Midway Independent School District.

“This particular bond proposal may be in the range of $127 to $130 million, but it would have no effect on the tax rate. We’re working hard to keep it where we can afford it, but it won’t increase the interest in the tax rate of the district,” Kazanas says.