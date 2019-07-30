Midway ISD eyes building purchase

Midway ISD trustees are considering the purchase of a former grocery store building that was later the home to EMSI to house the district’s technology center.

The district has been in negotiations to purchase the building at 109 West Panther Way and in a meeting Tuesday night trustees will vote on whether to approve entering a contract on the property.

The plan would be to move the technology department out of its current location on a middle school campus to allow conversion of the area into additional classrooms.

The amount of space in the building would also allow for storage.

The purchase of the building was expected to be in the range of $2.9 million.

At the same meeting, trustees will continue going over the various projects recommended for inclusion in a planned upcoming bond proposal.

A committee was formed in 2017 to look at long term facilities needs in the district based on projected student population growth.

A community survey was also conducted to get an idea of what taxpayers would be willing to pay for.

Comparing the two, trustees are expected to decide just how big the bond issue would be and from that determine the impact on taxes.

The committee has recommended a 177 million dollar bond issue that would cover such things as additions to the high school, construction of a new elementary school. renovation of Midway Middle School and expansion of the River Valley Intermediate campus.

A decision on the size of the bond proposal is expected to be made some time before or on August 19.

If all of the items in the recommended bond issue were included, the estimated impact on the tax rate would be a four cent per hundred dollar valuation increase.

The estimate on the committee’s website indicates that an average homeowner in the district would see their taxes go up just over $86 per year if the entire amount was approved.