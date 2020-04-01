Midway ISD principal tests positive for COVID-19

MIDWAY, Texas- The Midway Independent School District reports that the principal of River Valley Intermediate, Paul Offill, has tested positive for COVID-19.

He has given permission to be specifically identified to help better clarify who may have been in contact with him.

Mr. Offill was involved in iPad distribution at River Valley Intermediate School on March 22-24 (all day).

He has been on campus primarily alone most days of the closure.

He also helped with meal distributions at Speegleville Elementary on March 27 from 11 a.m. to noon.

All staff members who have been in contact with him are being asking to directly be placed in a 14-day-quarantine, depending on the date of contact.

Based on contact, the latest date to end the quarantine will be April 7th.

The 14-day incubation period for anyone possibly exposed to the employee at Speegleville Elementary on March 27 is April 10.

We advise you to cautiously monitor your health, follow the CDC guidelines for people who have had close contact, and contact your primary care physician if you develop symptoms. McLennan County has a COVID Health Hotline at (254) 750-1890.

River Valley has already been closed since March 24 and is undergoing an additional deep cleaning.

Speegleville Elementary is closed for the rest of this week for additional deep sanitization; food services will be delivered from another campus by a bus to an outdoor area of Speegleville Elementary for distribution on Friday from 11 a.m. – noon.

Midway ISD has purchased equipment to spray disinfectant and defensive barriers to sterilize facility interiors.

Mr. Offill’s case seems to have been mild, and he shared he is already recovering and feeling better.

Please keep the Offill family in your thoughts and prayers.

Midway ISD is continuing to monitor this situation and will provide additional information as needed.