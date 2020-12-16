Midway ISD requesting teachers to receive first priority for COVID-19 vaccine

WOODWAY, Texas – As shipments of COVID-19 vaccine make their way across Texas, the Midway Independent School District is requesting its employees to be added to the priority list.

“We just wanted to be sure that the governor, as well as state decision makers, understand how important our educators are. That we are also on the front lines educating our students,” said Superintendent George Kazanas.

Currently, patients in long-term care facilities and health care workers are first in line to receive the vaccine.

“We certainly respect those working in the health care industry. Those working to take care of those that are sick,” said Kananas.

After the vote, the next step will be to Governor Abbott’s desk for an evaluation. However, if the proposal is denied from Abbott’s office, school officials say they won’t look at it from a negative angle.

“This is not the purpose of that. It’s not a demand. It’s just a resolution as a reminder,” Kanzanas continued.

The Waco and Killeen Independent School Districts say so far there have not been any talks to make similar requests from the governor.